ONL Therapeutics to Highlight New Data in Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 46th Annual Macula Society Meeting and the XXVth Biennial Meeting of the International Society for Eye Research

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, today announced that the company will share new clinical data on ONL1204 Ophthalmic Solution in the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy (GA) associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) at the upcoming 46th Annual Macula Society Meeting and the XXVth Biennial Meeting of the International Society for Eye Research (ISER). The Macular Society Meeting is scheduled for February 15-18, 2023, at the Fontainebleau in Miami, Florida, while the ISER Meeting will take place February 19-23, 2023, at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

Details of the Macular Society Meeting presentation are as follows: Title: Fas Inhibition with ONL1204 for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy: First-Time Interim Results from a Phase 1 Open-Label Dose Escalation Study Presenter: Charles Clifton Wykoff, MD, PhD

Physician, Surgeon, Director of Research RCH and Chairman of Research and Clinical Trials RCA Retina Consultants of Texas (RCT), Retina Consultants of America (RCA) Time/Date: 2:34 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, February 17, 2023 Details of the ISER Meeting presentation are as follows: Title: ONL Therapeutics Approach to Treating Geographic Atrophy Presenter: David N. Zacks, MD, PhD

Professor, Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Michigan

Chief Scientific Officer, ONL Therapeutics Time/Date: 3:54 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

About ONL1204 Ophthalmic Solution

ONL1204 is a novel, first-in-class small molecule Fas inhibitor designed to protect key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, from cell death that occurs across a range of retinal diseases and conditions. Death of these retinal cells, through both direct and inflammatory signaling pathways, is the root cause of vision loss and the leading cause of blindness. The company’s ONL1204 development program is ready to enter later-stage, Phase 2 studies starting with its first indication for the treatment of retinal detachment (NCT03780972), a condition for which the compound has been granted orphan drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is also conducting a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) associated with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) (NCT04744662) and a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with progressing open-angle glaucoma (NCT05160805). Preclinical work is ongoing to enable clinical trials in other disease indications, including inherited retinal degeneration (IRD; also known as retinitis pigmentosa). In addition, the Company continues to advance a novel gene therapy approach for Fas inhibition.

About ONL Therapeutics

ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to protecting and improving the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering a new approach to preserving vision. ONL is developing a platform of products for use in a wide range of blinding diseases, including retinal detachment, glaucoma, AMD and IRD.

For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com.





