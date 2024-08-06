Oncocyte Announces August 2024 Investor Conferences Participation

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp. (Nasdaq: OCX), a molecular diagnostics technology company, today announced that CEO Josh Riggs and CFO Andrea James plan to participate in the following investor conferences in August:



9th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference, August 12-13, 2024. Oncocyte management plans to host meetings with investors.

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference, August 14-15, 2024. The company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 14, from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET in Track 3, as well as participate in one-on-one meetings. To join the presentation, please visit the webcast available online at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rqHxQLa-SP-7yjOy-Qditw

For additional details about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Oncocyte’s management team, please contact your Needham or Sidoti representative, or reach out directly to the company’s IR contact, jramson@pcgadvisory.com .

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics technology company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssure™ is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit https://oncocyte.com/. For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:

VitaGraft Kidney™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-kidney/

VitaGraft Liver™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-liver/

GraftAssure™ - https://oncocyte.com/graftassure/

DetermaIO™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-io/

DetermaCNI™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-cni/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.