Olympia Pharmaceuticals Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals, a state-of-the-art, FDA 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy, announces today the appointment of multiple new executives joining its leadership team. Mark Mikhael will be leading the executive team as the new chief executive officer; David D. Flynn, J.D. will act as Olympia’s new senior director of regulatory affairs, and Traci Collier joins as the director of regulatory affairs.

This year, the company saw the introduction of Mark Mikhael, who demonstrates a wealth of expertise in fostering change for the pharmaceutical industry. Utilizing over two decades of pharmaceutical experience in his new role as CEO, Mikhael is a mainstay of Florida’s pharmaceutical scene. He is actively involved in the Florida Board of Pharmacy and an advocate for patient safety in the compounding industry. Mikhael previously served as chief pharmacy officer for CarepathRx and ProHealth Pharmacy Solutions. His operational know-how and patient-focused approach will serve as major benefits for the future of Olympia.

Joining Olympia this past March, David D. Flynn, J.D. brings expertise on the legal side of pharmaceutical manufacturing, having practiced as a senior assistant attorney general to the Florida attorney general for 15 years. This, combined with his experience as a prosecutor for the Florida Department of Health, has equipped Flynn with a deeply nuanced understanding of regulatory practices and reliable patient safety. In his new role at Olympia, Flynn aims to help set the nationwide gold standard in regulatory compliance for 503A and 503B facilities.

Traci Collier brings a specialized background in patient safety and compliance, having most recently served as chief drug inspector for the South Carolina Board of Pharmacy. She also holds a leadership role with the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). As Olympia’s director of regulatory affairs, Collier is responsible for monitoring nationwide regulatory changes and navigating the proper protocols to obtain licensure in any state.

“I’m thrilled to be leading the dedicated team here at Olympia,” said Mikhael. “Compounding pharmacies like Olympia are increasing patient access to necessary medications, improving public health and safety and providing relief to patients during ongoing nationwide drug shortages. At Olympia, we pride ourselves on our commitment to uphold rigorous standards of purity, sterility, and consistency at a reasonable price point for our patients.”

With more than 35 years of combined experience, Olympia Pharmaceuticals is the national leader in compounded medications and a trusted referral source for patients seeking specialty therapies. To learn more, visit https://www.olympiapharmacy.com/.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. The team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, microbiologists and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy. As an FDA-registered, full-service pharmacy, Olympia offers traditional, over the counter and compounded medications with an extensive inventory of compounded chemicals and traditional medications and is the only outsourcing facility located in Central Florida.