SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ocuphire Pharma to Present at Two Investor Conferences in August

August 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with retinal and refractive eye disorders, today announced that George Magrath, M.D., M.B.A., M.S., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference, to take place in Boston, MA, August 14, 2024, and at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference, to take place virtually, on August 15, 2024.

Event:Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
Location:Boston, MA
Presenter:Dr. George Magrath
Date:August 14, 2024
Time:9:00 a.m. ET
Format:Fireside Chat

Event:H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
Location:Virtual
Presenter:Dr. George Magrath
Date:August 15, 2024
Time:10:30 a.m. ET
Format:Presentation

Company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conferences. If you are interested in arranging a meeting, please contact your conference representative or send an email to ir@ocuphire.com.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP) is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of patients with retinal and refractive eye disorders. Ocuphire’s lead product candidate, APX3330, a novel small-molecule inhibitor of Ref-1 (reduction oxidation effector factor-1 protein), is in development for diabetic retinopathy. In addition, Ocuphire’s late-stage product candidate Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, is being developed for presbyopia and dim (mesopic) light vision disturbances and is currently approved and marketed by our partner as RYZUMVI™ for reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis. For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

Contacts

Corporate Investor Relations
Nirav Jhaveri, M.B.A.
CFO
ir@ocuphire.com 		Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Michigan Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Oncology tracker over the Chicago skyline
ASCO24: Sanofi Reports Sarclisa Combo’s Fatality Reduction in Multiple Myeloma
May 31, 2024
 · 
21 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pictured: Novartis' logo outside its building in S
Drug Development
ASCO24: Novartis Leukemia Drug Beats Older Drugs in Phase III Readout
May 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin