Nouscom Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of John F. McDonald as an Independent Director

BASEL, Switzerland – 5th November 2018: Nouscom, an immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized neoantigen-based genetic cancer vaccines based on its proprietary technology platform, announced today that it has appointed John F. McDonald as an independent director to its Board of Directors.

John is an accomplished executive leader with more than 25 years’ experience in corporate, legal, business development and venture capital in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. In this capacity, he has a depth and breadth of expertise involving academic institutions and biotech and pharmaceutical companies of all stages, including financing, acquisitions, R&D collaborations and in-licensing agreements, among others. John currently serves as Corporate VP, Global Business Development at Novo Nordisk, and before this he was VP Business Development at Biogen Inc., Managing Director at the healthcare investment firm MPM Capital, and VP Business Development at Millennium Pharmaceuticals.

Alfredo Nicosia, Chief Executive Officer of Nouscom, said: “As a respected executive leader, John is an outstanding addition to the Nouscom Board. We are fortunate to have attracted such talent to our Board of Directors and we look forward to working with him and drawing upon his extensive networks and global business development experience.”

John McDonald commented on his appointment: “I’m excited to join the Nouscom Board at a pivotal time in the clinical development of Nouscom’s oncology vaccine candidates. I look forward to being a part of the team that advances this important work.”

John graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a B.S. in Business Administration and M.B.A., and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, with a J.D. He practiced as a certified public accountant and is a member of the California State Bar.

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a privately-held oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies. Nouscom’s proprietary technology platform, Exovax, harnesses the full power of the immune response by combining viral vectored genetic vaccines based on neoantigens with other immunomodulators.

Nouscom is currently advancing the development of its lead program, NOUS-209, an off-the-shelf cancer vaccine based on shared frame-shift generated neoantigens, into clinical studies. The Company will also continue to develop its’ product candidate, NOUS-100-PV, a personalized neoantigen-based vaccine, which is also expected to enter clinical studies in 2019.

Nouscom is led by an experienced management team that has worked together for many years in previous successful enterprises, including IRBM/Merck, Novartis, and Okairos (acquired by GSK), and are veterans in the field of viral vectored genetic vaccines.

Nouscom, which was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with operations in Rome, Italy, is backed by international life sciences investors: 5AM, Abingworth, LSP (Life Sciences Partners) and Versant Ventures.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company’s website at www.nouscom.com