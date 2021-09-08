NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

A pre-recorded presentation will be available to registered attendees for on-demand viewing beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET on the conference website.

“NorthStar is expanding its leadership position in the rapidly growing area of therapeutic radioisotopes, used in targeted precision radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer, respiratory and other diseases,” said Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “In addition, NorthStar continues its successful commercialization of our lead SPECT diagnostic imaging radioisotope, which has informed critical healthcare decisions for hundreds of thousands of patients since launch. Our presentation and meetings will focus on the Company’s robust development portfolio of game-changing therapeutic and diagnostic products, and the ways in which NorthStar is strongly positioned for continued rapid growth and industry leadership. We look forward to sharing our success with the investor community at H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.”

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage nuclear medicine company that develops, produces and manufactures reliable and environmentally-friendly therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. Its first FDA-approved diagnostic imaging product is technetium-99m (Tc-99m), which is used in 40,000 patient imaging studies per day in the United States as standard of care to assess extent and severity of heart disease and cancer. Tc-99m is generated by NorthStar’s novel RadioGenix® System (technetium Tc-99m generator) which uses U.S.-produced, non-uranium based molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) as its source material. The Company is executing a well-defined plan to consistently increase the scale of Mo-99 production and to continuously improve efficiencies to meet anticipated increased demand. Therapeutic radioisotopes are increasingly important cancer treatment options, and NorthStar is developing commercial-scale production technologies to meet high demand for their use in ongoing clinical trials by multiple pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the Company is advancing a portfolio of other radiopharmaceuticals for use in therapeutic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

