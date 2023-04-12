NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Announces Promotion of Jason Vinyard, MBA, MHA, to Vice President, Business Development, Therapeutic Technologies

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic and medical imaging applications, has announced the promotion of Jason Vinyard, MBA, MHA, to Vice President, Business Development, Therapeutic Technologies. Mr. Vinyard, who has been with NorthStar since 2021, was previously Senior Director, Business Development, Therapeutic Technologies, for the Company. He has more than 22 years of operational and commercial expertise in radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. In this new position, Mr. Vinyard will have responsibility to advance the successful commercialization and market implementation of therapeutic radioisotopes, including copper-67 (Cu-67) and non-carrier added (n.c.a.) actinium-225 (Ac-225), and drive business development initiatives for NorthStar’s Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO business units. He will report to NorthStar President and Chief Operating Officer Frank Scholz, Ph.D.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005134/en/

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes has promoted Jason Vinyard, MBA, MHA, to Vice President, Business Development, Therapeutic Technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s a great pleasure to recognize Jason’s many contributions to NorthStar’s progress with this promotion,” said Dr. Scholz. “Demand for therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals is increasing rapidly, and NorthStar is at the forefront of being able to produce commercial-scale supply of n.c.a. Ac-225 and Cu-67 using environmentally preferable technologies. Jason’s depth of knowledge and leadership in the radiopharmaceutical sector have already proven to be great assets in driving our business development activities, as evidenced by the fact that NorthStar has now signed multiple publicly announced supply agreements for n.c.a. Ac-225. We anticipate further growth in the therapeutic radioisotopes area and with our recently announced full-scale Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services unit, and we are confident that Jason’s efforts will be integral to identifying new business opportunities as we continue progressing our mission to provide patients with global access to game-changing radiopharmaceuticals.”

“I am proud to be working with NorthStar during this dynamic time of growth and opportunity for the Company and the nuclear medicine community,” said Mr. Vinyard. “NorthStar has an industry-leading reputation based on its technological innovation, successful execution and proven expertise. I look forward to building new relationships and expanding our collaborations with companies that seek reliable therapeutic radioisotopes supply or Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services, to help them meet patients’ healthcare needs.”

Prior to joining NorthStar, Mr. Vinyard spent 16 years in roles of increasing responsibility at Mallinckrodt/Curium, where he was most recently Global Director of Business Development for Curium’s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient business and held responsibility for a considerable portion of its U.S. SPECT franchise. Earlier in his career, he held operational responsibilities for facility management of isotope production with Regional Nuclear Pharmaceuticals (now Cardinal Health). Mr. Vinyard holds a Masters in Business Administration and a Masters in Healthcare Administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill., and a Bachelor of Science degree from Jacksonville State University.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage nuclear medicine company focused on advancing patient care by providing diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes, novel radiopharmaceuticals and customized radiopharmaceutical development services. Its proven management team and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable and non-uranium based technologies have made it an emerging leader at the forefront of U.S. medical radioisotope and radiopharmaceutical production. NorthStar’s molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) program is the sole source of domestic Mo-99, used to generate the standard-of-care diagnostic imaging radioisotope for assessing heart disease and cancer. It is expanding its industry-leading position in the growing area of therapeutic radioisotopes, used in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy to treat cancer and other serious diseases, and is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier added (n.c.a.) actinium-225 (Ac-225) and copper-67 (Cu-67). NorthStar’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO/CMO) services unit will provide customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercialization programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005134/en/