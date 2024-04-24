NMDP to Present New Stem Cell Transplantation Data at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDP℠, a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, and CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®) will present new data on hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) treatment effects in patients with hematological malignancies at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting May 31–June 4, 2024, in Chicago, Ill., and online. A chief focus will be sharing interim findings from ACCESS, the prospective, multi-center, Phase II clinical trial of HCT using human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-mismatched unrelated donors (MMUD) for peripheral blood stem cell transplant in adults and bone marrow stem cell transplant in children.

“New findings from the ACCESS study will advance broader understanding of how mismatched unrelated donors can safely and effectively address gaps in equitable access to transplant for those patients who are unable to find a fully matched donor,” said Steven M. Devine, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, NMDP; Senior Scientific Director, CIBMTR. “Acceptance to present our collective work is not only an honor, it’s a recognition that advancing the evidence base for MMUD transplant for patients with blood cancers and blood disorders remains of global importance to finding new cures and saving more lives.”

CIBMTR is a research collaboration between the Medical College of Wisconsin and NMDP, advancing research in cellular therapies to improve patient outcomes.

ACCESS Trial Presentation

Title: Post-transplant cyclophosphamide-based graft-versus-host disease prophylaxis following mismatched unrelated donor peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) transplantation

Post-transplant cyclophosphamide-based graft-versus-host disease prophylaxis following mismatched unrelated donor peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) transplantation Presenting Author : Monzr M. Al Malki, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope

Monzr M. Al Malki, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope Session Type and Title: Oral Abstract; Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Oral Abstract; Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant Abstract Number: 6503

6503 Date & Time: Friday, May 31; 2:45-5:45 p.m. CDT

Friday, May 31; 2:45-5:45 p.m. CDT Location: S100bc

Additional CIBMTR Presentations

Title: Safety outcomes in patients with acute myeloid leukemia receiving gemtuzumab ozogamicin and proceeding to allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Safety outcomes in patients with acute myeloid leukemia receiving gemtuzumab ozogamicin and proceeding to allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation Presenting Author: Partow Kebriaei, M.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Partow Kebriaei, M.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Session Type and Title: Rapid Oral Abstract; Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Rapid Oral Abstract; Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant Abstract Number: 6516

6516 Date & Time: Saturday, June 1; 8-9:30 a.m. CDT

Saturday, June 1; 8-9:30 a.m. CDT Location: E450b



Title: Identifying states for targeted alloHCT access initiatives using social vulnerability, physician density, and unmet need

Identifying states for targeted alloHCT access initiatives using social vulnerability, physician density, and unmet need Presenting Author: Samantha Watters, Ph.D., MPH; NMDP

Samantha Watters, Ph.D., MPH; NMDP Session Type and Title: Poster Abstract; Care Delivery/Models of Care

Poster Abstract; Care Delivery/Models of Care Abstract Number: 1528

1528 Date & Time: Saturday, June 1; 9 a.m. – noon CDT

Saturday, June 1; 9 a.m. – noon CDT Location: Hall A



Title: Evolution of tisagenlecleucel use for the treatment of pediatric and young adult relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL): Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) registry results

Evolution of tisagenlecleucel use for the treatment of pediatric and young adult relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL): Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) registry results Presenting Author: Rayne H. Rouce, M.D.; Associate Professor, Baylor College of Medicine; Texas Children’s Cancer Center

Rayne H. Rouce, M.D.; Associate Professor, Baylor College of Medicine; Texas Children’s Cancer Center Session Title: Oral Abstract; Pediatric Oncology II

Oral Abstract; Pediatric Oncology II Abstract Number: 10016

10016 Date & Time: Monday, June 3; 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CDT

Monday, June 3; 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CDT Location: S504



Title: Safety outcomes in adult patients with AML who achieved their first complete remission with GO prior to HSCT

Safety outcomes in adult patients with AML who achieved their first complete remission with GO prior to HSCT Session Type and Title: ePublication

ePublication Abstract Number: e18504



Full abstracts will be available at 4 p.m. CDT, May 23, 2024, on the ASCO Annual Meeting website.

About the ACCESS Trial

ACCESS (NCT04904588) is a multi-center, Phase II study of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCT) using mismatched unrelated donors (MMUD) for peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) transplant in adults and bone marrow stem cell transplant in children. This trial completed enrollment in its adult arms ahead of schedule and is continuing to enroll within its pediatric arm. ACCESS aims to expand upon previous peer-reviewed findings of its 15-MMUD trial (NCT02793544) that showed encouraging three-year outcomes in the use of post-transplant cyclophosphamide in MMUD HCT, and a recent observational study that established no discernable differences in graft-versus-host disease, relapse-free survival or overall survival for patients who had a hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) with an 8/8 or 7/8 unrelated donor for adult patients with hematologic malignancies.

About CIBMTR®

CIBMTR® ( Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research® ) is a nonprofit research collaboration between NMDP℠, in Minneapolis, and the Medical College of Wisconsin, in Milwaukee. CIBMTR collaborates with the global scientific community to increase survival and enrich quality of life for patients. CIBMTR facilitates critical observational and interventional research through scientific and statistical expertise, a large network of centers, and a unique database of long-term clinical data for more than 630,000 people who have received hematopoietic cell transplantation and other cellular therapies. Learn more at cibmtr.org .

About NMDP℠

At NMDP℠, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives. Learn more at nmdp.org.

