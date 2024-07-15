NKGen Biotech Appoints Dr. Marco Gottardis to its Board of Directors

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Dr. Marco Gottardis as a director and member of the Company’s Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective July 11, 2024.



Dr. Gottardis is the owner of, and has served as a consultant at, Gottardis Biotech LLC, a biopharmaceuticals and research and development consultancy firm, since February 2023. Dr. Gottardis previously served as Senior VP of Business Development and Scientific Strategy at Replay Bio Holdings, a cell and gene therapy company, from February 2023 to March 2024. Dr. Gottardis also served as Vice President of Oncology Innovation at Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceuticals company and wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), where he led strategy and implementation of novel research platforms from July 2021 to February 2023. Prior to being named Vice President of Oncology Innovation, Dr. Gottardis served as Vice President of Oncology and Prostate Cancer Disease Area Stronghold Leader at Janssen Pharmaceuticals, where he led the prostate cancer research and development portfolio from September 2012 to July 2021.

Dr. Gottardis holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Columbia University and a PhD in Human Oncology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Dr. Gottardis brings to the Board extensive managerial and research and development experience in the biopharmaceuticals industry.

“Dr. Gottardis’ appointment to our Board of Directors marks a pivotal moment for our company,” stated Dr. Paul Y. Song, MD, Chairman and CEO of NKGen. “With his extensive background at the helm of pioneering biopharmaceutical firms and a proven track record in driving scientific strategy and innovation, Dr. Gottardis brings a wealth of expertise that will undoubtedly elevate our board’s capabilities in the area of cell therapy research and development. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard as we continue to advance our NK cell therapy clinical programs in neurodegenerative disease and cancer.”

About NKGen

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing SNK01 and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

