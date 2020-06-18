Nimbus Therapeutics to Host Scientific Seminar on Promising Preclinical Data from HPK1 Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company designing breakthrough medicines through structure-based drug discovery and development, will host a webcast seminar to discuss the latest data from its HPK1 program on Thursday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

The seminar will feature presentations by Nimbus’ scientific leadership that give a brief overview of the company’s discovery pipeline and a deeper dive on data contained in the company’s poster presentation at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II, June 22-24. The included data detail Nimbus’ identification of an HPK1 inhibitor with highly potent and selective anti-tumor activity in preclinical models.

If you wish to attend the live webcast, please pre-register at https://bit.ly/NimbusHPK1Seminar. A replay of the webcast will be available at this link after the event.

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics designs breakthrough medicines. Utilizing its powerful structure-based drug discovery engine, Nimbus designs potent and selective small molecule compounds targeting proteins that are known to be fundamental drivers of pathology in highly prevalent human diseases and which have proven difficult for other drug makers to tackle. The company’s LLC/subsidiary architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver breakthrough medicines. Nimbus is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. www.nimbustx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005217/en/