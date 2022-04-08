Nimbus Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on Cbl-b Inhibitor at AACR Annual Meeting

Cbl-b is an E3 ubiquitin ligase that is expressed in immune cells and, in the context of cancer, acts as a brake on the immune system, functioning as an intracellular checkpoint that negatively regulates T-cell activation, natural killer cell activity, and immune response through degradation of specific proteins. Taken together, these factors make Cbl-b inhibition a potentially promising target for immuno-oncology.

Nimbus employed a structure-based drug design approach to identify small molecule inhibitors of Cbl-b. The inhibitor NTX-801 demonstrated strong immune cell activation and robust and statistically significant tumor growth inhibition in a mouse syngeneic tumor model. In combination with anti-PD-1, it resulted in robust anti-tumor activity, increased survival, and several complete responses, as defined by no measurable tumor in the murine tumor model.

“Preventing Cbl-b activity from dampening immune responses has long been seen as a promising potential way to enhance anti-tumor immunity. The preclinical data we are presenting today at AACR support the promise of Cbl-b inhibition as a means of activating the immune response in vivo,” said Peter J. Tummino, Chief Scientific Officer. “We look forward to further characterizing the Cbl-b inhibitors we have identified, and continuing to advance Cbl-b inhibition toward the clinic as a novel immuno-oncology approach.”

The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Discovery of NTX-001, a Cbl-b inhibitor with antitumor activity in syngeneic models

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Checkpoints

Session Date and Time: Sunday April 10, 2022, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38

Poster Number: 28

