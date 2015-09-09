SUBSCRIBE
Nimbus Therapeutics Appoints Annie C. Chen, M.D., M.P.H., As Chief Medical Officer

September 9, 2015 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the power of computational chemistry to design breakthroughs for serious, underserved diseases, today announced the appointment of Annie C. Chen, M.D., M.P.H., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Chen brings more than a decade of industry experience and joins Nimbus from Merck & Co., where she most recently served as Executive Director of Clinical Research, Section Head of Vaccines.

