Nimbus Therapeutics Appoints Anne McGeorge to its Board of Directors

May 10, 2021 | 
2 min read

Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company designing breakthrough medicines through structure-based drug discovery and development, announced it has appointed Anne McGeorge, M.S., CPA, to its Board of Directors, and as Audit Committee Chair.

May 10, 2021 11:00 UTC

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company designing breakthrough medicines through structure-based drug discovery and development, announced it has appointed Anne McGeorge, M.S., CPA, to its Board of Directors, and as Audit Committee Chair. Ms. McGeorge is a seasoned finance executive with decades of experience advising healthcare and life sciences organizations.

“On behalf of Nimbus’ leadership team and Board, I am delighted to welcome Anne McGeorge to our Board of Directors. Anne’s technical acumen across all areas of finance for both private and public companies will be an asset to our business,” said Bruce Booth, Chairman of Nimbus. Jeb Keiper, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus added, “As we expand our team and prepare to initiate clinical development of a second program, I am looking forward to partnering with Anne and the rest of the Board to continue to chart the future of Nimbus.”

Ms. McGeorge has more than 35 years of experience advising healthcare and life sciences businesses in areas of financial and strategic growth. She established and served as Managing Partner of Grant Thornton’s Global Health Care and Life Sciences Practices for more than a decade, and prior to that was a partner with both Deloitte and Arthur Andersen. Ms. McGeorge presently serves as Operating Partner at Havencrest Healthcare Partners and on the faculty of University of North Carolina’s School of Public Health. She serves as Board member and Audit Committee Chair for Magenta Therapeutics, SOC Telemed, and CitiusTech, and as Board Chair for Be The Match Foundation. Ms. McGeorge holds a BBA in business administration and accounting from The College of William & Mary and an M.S. in accounting from the University of Virginia.

“Nimbus’ trajectory in recent years has been very exciting to watch, and I’m pleased to be joining the company at such an important stage,” said McGeorge. “Building on the company’s longstanding expertise in drug discovery, Nimbus is now a clinical-stage biotech with wide development capabilities and aspirations, and an unmatched team in place. I’m looking forward to helping shape this great potential for the benefit of Nimbus’ investors and patients.”

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics designs breakthrough medicines. Utilizing its powerful structure-based drug discovery engine, Nimbus designs potent and selective small molecule compounds targeting proteins that are known to be fundamental drivers of pathology in highly prevalent human diseases and which have proven difficult for other drug makers to tackle. The company’s LLC/subsidiary architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver breakthrough medicines. Nimbus is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. www.nimbustx.com

People
