Nimbus Therapeutics Appoints Anita Scheuber, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC (“Nimbus Therapeutics” or “Nimbus”), a biotechnology company that designs and develops breakthrough medicines for patients through its powerful computational drug discovery engine, today announced the appointment of Anita Scheuber, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology. In this role, Dr. Scheuber will lead the company’s clinical development strategy in oncology, including advancing its ongoing clinical program targeting hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) and preclinical program targeting Werner syndrome helicase (WRN), as well as guiding early discovery efforts in oncology.

“We are delighted to welcome Anita to the executive team as we enter a new stage of growth at Nimbus with plans to further expand our focus in oncology,” said Nathalie Franchimont, M.D., Ph.D, Chief Medical Officer at Nimbus. “Her deep expertise and leadership in global clinical development will be a significant advantage for us as we build our pipeline of promising, highly potent and selective small molecules including our WRN program, which is expected to enter the clinic next year.”

Dr. Scheuber joins Nimbus with more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry leading oncology clinical development strategy and execution on more than a dozen programs. She has extensive experience in small molecule and immuno-oncology drug development, ranging from early discovery and pre-candidate selection to late-stage development across different tumor types at both small biotechnology and large pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, she provided strategic consulting to biotechnology companies, developing clinical development strategies for multiple early-stage oncology assets. Previously, she served as Vice President and Head of Clinical Development, Oncology at Trillium Therapeutics (acquired by Pfizer in 2021). She also previously served as Vice President of Clinical Development, Oncology at Boston Pharmaceuticals. Before that, she held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer and GSK. Dr. Scheuber earned her M.D. from the University of Zurich and her Ph.D. in Neurosciences from Pierre and Marie Curie (now Sorbonne) University in Paris. She completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School and residencies at Cantonal Hospital in Lucerne and University Hospital Zurich in Switzerland.

“Nimbus has a proven track record of success in setting new standards in precision drug targeting and molecule engineering, bringing a new generation of potentially transformative medicines to patients in need of better treatment options. I am particularly impressed by the compelling data emerging from the company’s HPK1 Phase 1/2 clinical study showing preliminary monotherapy efficacy in patients with advanced solid tumors, and best-in-class potential of the WRN program,” said Dr. Scheuber. “With several important milestones ahead including new data from the HPK1 trial and initiation of the first-in-human WRN trial, I look forward to working closely with the team to build new levels of momentum in our oncology programs moving forward.”

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, structure-based drug discovery company developing novel small molecule medicines designed to act against well-validated but difficult-to-drug targets implicated in multiple human diseases. The company advances promising research based on a unique strategy that combines leading-edge computational technologies with a tailored array of machine learning-based predictive modeling approaches. Nimbus’ pipeline includes a clinical-stage HPK1 inhibitor for the treatment of cancer (NCT05128487), as well as a diverse portfolio of preclinical programs focused on cancer, autoimmune conditions, and metabolic diseases. The company is headquartered in Boston, Mass. To learn more about Nimbus, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

