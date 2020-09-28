Nimbus Therapeutics Appoints Abbas Kazimi as Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company designing breakthrough medicines through structure-based drug discovery and development, today announced the promotion of Abbas Kazimi to Chief Business Officer. Mr. Kazimi, who previously served as Vice President of Business Development, has more than 15 years of experience directing strategic transactions within the life sciences industry.

“Throughout his tenure with Nimbus, Abbas has played a central role in building our external partnerships, negotiating key transactions, and shaping our corporate strategy. We are exceptionally pleased to promote him to the role of Chief Business Officer,” said Jeb Keiper, M.S., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus. “Abbas’ deep acumen in business and corporate development will be an asset for Nimbus as he moves into this expanded leadership role, and I look forward to continuing to partner with him to drive Nimbus’ success.”

Mr. Kazimi joined Nimbus in 2014 as Director of Business Development. In his roles at Nimbus, Mr. Kazimi drove several of the company’s transformative transactions, including the licensing agreement with Genentech in 2015, the sale of Nimbus’ clinical NASH program to Gilead up to an aggregate of $1.2 billion in 2016, and the strategic alliances with Celgene announced in 2017 and 2019. Prior to joining Nimbus, Mr. Kazimi spent a decade in planning and executing strategic transactions for life sciences clients with industry partners and financial investors across the globe. He earned his M.A. from Harvard University and his B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics designs breakthrough medicines. Utilizing its powerful structure-based drug discovery engine, Nimbus designs potent and selective small molecule compounds targeting proteins that are known to be fundamental drivers of pathology in highly prevalent human diseases and which have proven difficult for other drug makers to tackle. The company’s LLC/subsidiary architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver breakthrough medicines. Nimbus is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. www.nimbustx.com.

