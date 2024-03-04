SUBSCRIBE
NEXGEL to Present at the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference on March 12th

March 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEXGEL, Inc. today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference taking place March 12th and 13th.

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference taking place March 12th and 13th.

iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: March 12, 2024
Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Live Webcast Registration: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3024/50043

To schedule a 1x1 meeting, please contact your iAccess Alpha conference representative or KCSA by emailing NEXGEL@kcsa.com.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal, Hexagels, Turfguard, Kenkoderm, and Dermablock. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
valter@kcsa.com


Primary Logo

Events Pennsylvania
