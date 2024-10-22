SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2024

October 22, 2024 | 
1 min read

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) (“Xenetic” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat oncology indications, today announced its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting being held November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas and virtually.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: DNase I Targeting of Neutrophil Extracellular Traps Improves CTLA-4 Immune Checkpoint blockade in Models of MSS/MMRp CRC
Abstract Number: 765
Presenter: Reid Bissonnette, Ph.D., Executive Consultant for Translational Research and Development at Xenetic
Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. CST
Location: George R. Brown Convention Center -Level 1 -Exhibit Halls AB

For more information about the conference, visit www.sitcancer.org/2024.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company’s DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(908) 824-0775
xbio@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Legal
Lilly Ups Legal Offensive Against Tirzepatide Copycats as FDA Mulls Shortage Status
October 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
An empty conference room overlooking a city
Business
Activist Investor Starboard Takes Aim at J&J Spinoff Kenvue on Heels of $1B Stake in Pfizer
October 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A team of research scientists in protective equipment working in a lab
Manufacturing
Radiopharma-Focused CDMO Nucleus Unveils Two New Plants, Looks to Create 100 Jobs
October 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Employer Resources
Report: Employer Branding: What Matters to Life Sciences Candidates
October 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights