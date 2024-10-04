SUBSCRIBE
Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Viral Hepatitis Virtual Conference

October 3, 2024 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) today announced that Mark Eisner, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Viral Hepatitis Virtual Conference on Tuesday, October 8, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.


A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Vir’s clinical-stage portfolio includes infectious disease programs for chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B infections, in addition to multiple oncology programs. Vir also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of other infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Contacts

Media
Arran Attridge
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
aattridge@vir.bio

Investors
Richard Lepke
Senior Director, Investor Relations
rlepke@vir.bio

Events Northern California
