Simulmedia Announces Partnership with M3 MI’s MARS Consumer Health Study to Enable Pharma Marketers to Reach Target Patient Audiences Through Consent-Based Data

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ConnectedTV--Simulmedia is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with M3 MI, a leading provider of consent-based, self-reported healthcare data. This collaboration enhances Simulmedia’s TV+ Advertising Platform, enabling pharma marketers to precisely target patient audiences across streaming TV using M3 MI’s robust national panel data for their pharmaceutical advertising. Unlike traditional audience data providers that rely on claims data, M3 MI’s approach is rooted in survey responses from the MARS Consumer Health Study, offering a privacy-forward solution that aligns with evolving healthcare legislation. Pharma marketers can now confidently extend reach to relevant patient populations while ensuring compliance with future-proof data practices for their CTV advertising.

Pharma marketers struggle with reaching their strategic patient audiences efficiently and effectively with their pharmaceutical advertising campaigns, especially as privacy regulations tighten. Traditional audience data often lacks the accuracy needed for precise targeting, leading to wasted ad spend and overfrequency. Additionally, caregivers, who play a critical role in healthcare decisions, are often overlooked in targeting strategies. With the growing complexity of streaming TV and the need for compliance with privacy laws, pharma marketers face significant challenges in optimizing their campaigns across digital platforms.

Simulmedia’s partnership with M3 MI enhances its TV+ Advertising Platform by providing precise, privacy-safe targeting across streaming TV using first-party, consent-based survey data. Scaled with propensity models from an offline, people-based national consumer database, this approach ensures comprehensive audience coverage while safeguarding privacy by removing survey seed data and avoiding re-identification risks. This solution offers pharma marketers a secure and highly effective way to reach strategic patient and caregiver audiences. Simulmedia’s solution not only addresses the challenge of accurate targeting but also ensures compliance with stringent privacy regulations, providing a robust and future-proof option for pharma advertising.

“Pharma marketers face growing challenges in reaching their target audiences with precision while ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent privacy regulations,” said Pravin Chandiramani, SVP Business Development of Simulmedia. “By partnering with M3 MI, we’ve integrated their first-party, consent-based data into our TV+ Advertising Platform, enabling pharma brands to target patient and caregiver audiences across streaming TV with unparalleled accuracy and security. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative, privacy-safe solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients.”

To leverage M3 MI’s powerful targeting capabilities, clients start by collaborating with their Simulmedia Client Success Manager to define the strategic audience of patients and caregivers they want to reach. Once the audience is defined, Simulmedia provides a comprehensive proposal detailing how the campaign will be executed on streaming TV, including the specific targeting parameters. Upon approval, Simulmedia seamlessly integrates M3 MI data into the TV+ Advertising Platform and activates the buy. As the campaign runs, clients receive real-time delivery performance metrics, ensuring full visibility and confidence in their campaign’s effectiveness.

“The healthcare industry has long struggled with the challenge of reaching specific patient and caregiver audiences in a privacy-compliant manner, especially in an era of increasing regulations and data restrictions,” said Dave Emery, Managing Director at M3 MI. “Our partnership with Simulmedia allows us to address this critical need by combining our consent-based, first-party data with Simulmedia’s advanced TV+ Advertising Platform. Together, we can deliver highly precise, privacy-safe campaigns across streaming TV, ensuring that pharma marketers effectively reach their strategic audiences while maintaining the highest standards of compliance.”

About Simulmedia

Simulmedia is a New York based technology company for advertisers and agencies founded in 2008. Its Performance TV® products – powered by its patented, AI-driven TV+® analytic and activation platform – deliver high performance targeted video ad campaigns across all streaming and linear TV channels for more than 100 top brands like Disney, Experian, MassMutual and Choice Hotels. Independent studies show that Simulmedia campaigns regularly deliver 30-100% higher ROI than conventionally planned and targeted campaigns. This is why Simulmedia is alone guaranteeing the performance of its campaigns, whether the desired outcome is reach, custom targeting or ROI.

About M3 MI

M3 MI is a leading provider of syndicated audience research and advertising intelligence for the healthcare industry, and 100% opt-in, privacy safe consumer health audiences for activation. We help pharma brands and their marketing and media partners better understand their patient and HCP customers and how to best connect and communicate with them. M3 MI (formerly Kantar Media Healthcare Research) is part of M3, Inc., a global research and data company focused 100% on health and driven by technology.

