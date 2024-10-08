SUBSCRIBE
Rani Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

October 8, 2024 | 
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran, and Chief Financial Officer, Svai Sanford, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Thursday, October 17, 2024 from 11:30 am – 12:00 pm E.T. in Track 2.

Interested parties can register and access the live webcast for the conference here.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com

