Prolocor Announces Publication of Confirmatory Results From Multicenter 800 Patient Study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC)

Greater than 2-fold predictive value (p=0.001) for heart attack, stroke, and death

Significant unmet need in balancing the risks and benefits of antithrombotic treatment in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS)

Supports trend in individualized antiplatelet therapy

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Prolocor, Inc., a healthcare startup developing the innovative diagnostic Prolocor pFCG® test that identifies patients at higher and lower risk of thrombotic events (heart attack, stroke, and death), announced today the publication of results from the confirmatory 800 patient ACS trial titled: FcγRIIa: A Marker of Cardiovascular Risk after Myocardial Infarction in the prestigious Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).The trial was conducted in 25 sites across the United States.

Dr. David Schneider, Prolocor Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer said, “I would like to thank the investigators and patients for their participation in this important study. The Prolocor pFCG® test is poised to become a critical tool for clinical decision making in ACS patients.”

The trial was a prospective, multicenter non-interventional cohort study. The primary objective of the study was to determine whether the Prolocor pFCG® test, which quantifies the expression of FcγRIIa on the platelet surface, predicts risk of heart attack, stroke and death. Patients with a high pFCG had a significantly higher risk of an event than those in the low-risk group a hazard ratio of 2.09 (1.34-3.26;) p = 0.001.

Dr Deepak L. Bhatt, the Director of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, stated, “We need tools to enable better risk stratification and treatment of ACS patients. A simple blood test that assists in decisions regarding intensity and duration of antiplatelet therapy would be extremely useful if it subsequently leads to better patient outcomes.”

“We have now studied Prolocor pFCG® in nearly 1,000 ACS patients, with consistent results,” said CEO and Co-founder Dr. Pete DiBattiste. “We at Prolocor understand the challenges clinicians face in treating this patient population and are working closely with our cardiology colleagues to provide them with this additional tool to support their clinical decision.”

ABOUT PROLOCOR, INC.

Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet FcγRIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies FcγRIIa on the surface of platelets. For more information on Prolocor, please visit the company’s website at www.prolocor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

