Nvelop Therapeutics to Present at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 31st Annual Conference

Company’s non-viral DLVR-M platform enables humanized particles for delivery of a wide range of diverse cargoes to a variety of different cell types.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nvelop Therapeutics, a biotechnology company engineering programmable, non-viral vehicles for the in vivo delivery of therapeutic cargo, today announced that it will deliver an oral presentation at the 31st annual meeting of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) in Rome. Updated preclinical data from its DLVR-M platform will demonstrate the programmability of the platform and highlight the development of completely humanized particles to enable cargo versatility and delivery to cells and tissues that have been historically difficult to target.





“We’re thrilled to share the latest data on our DLVR-M platform at the ESGCT meeting, particularly showing the emerging advancements of humanized DLVR-M particles,” said Melissa Bonner, Ph.D., Nvelop’s Chief Scientific Officer. “As we continue to explore the unique capabilities of our two platforms, these data reinforce our technology’s potential to overcome challenges in existing delivery modalities and enable novel genetic medicines.”

Oral Presentation details

Presentation title: DLVR-M: a novel fully humanized particle for the efficient in vivo delivery of large gene-editing cargoes to human cells.

Presentation date/time: Friday, October 25, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CEST

Abstract #: OR106

Session room: Meeting room 2

These data are embargoed until 8:00 a.m. CEST on October 25, 2024, the presentation day. Once the presentation concludes, a copy will be uploaded to www.nveloptx.com.

About Nvelop’s DLVR Platforms

Nvelop’s modular DLVR platforms are designed to realize the potential of genetic medicines by addressing the limitations of currently available delivery vehicles. DLVR-X comes from the lab of co-founder David Liu, Ph.D., of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and uses engineered virus-like particles for efficient in vivo delivery of gene-editing proteins. Dr. Liu’s work on DLVR-X has been described in the peer-reviewed journals Cell (2022) and Nature Biotechnology (2024). DLVR-M was developed at Massachusetts General Hospital in the lab of J. Keith Joung, M.D., Ph.D. and Peter Cabeceiras, Ph.D., and uses modular particles with minimal viral proteins. Both modular platforms have demonstrated the capability to deliver a broad range of therapeutic cargoes, are in vivo validated, and can leverage a proprietary library of human envelopes with novel tropism.

About Nvelop Therapeutics

Nvelop Therapeutics was founded in 2022 to address the challenge of efficiently delivering therapeutic cargoes to target cells in vivo. Nvelop’s next-generation platforms enable highly efficient and cell-specific in vivo delivery of a wide range of cargoes to many types of target cells. The two platforms were independently developed in the labs of scientific co-founders and gene editing pioneers Dr. David Liu of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and Dr. J. Keith Joung at Massachusetts General Hospital. With its own pipeline of therapeutics and through strategic collaborations, Nvelop aims to use these programmable, non-viral platforms to transform delivery for a broad range of genetic medicines and modalities in order to treat many previously undruggable diseases. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Nvelop is backed by top life science investors including Newpath Partners, Atlas Venture, F-Prime Capital, 5AM Ventures, GV, and ARCH Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.nveloptx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Contacts



Media

Nvelop Communications

communications@nveloptx.com