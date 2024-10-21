Moonwalk Biosciences to Present New Epigenetic Data at ObesityWeek® 2024 and The Liver Meeting® 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LiverMeeting2024--Moonwalk Biosciences, a therapeutics company leveraging epigenetic biology and AI, will present new data using its epigenetic technology at two upcoming scientific conferences, The Liver Meeting® 2024, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), and ObesityWeek® 2024, organized by The Obesity Society.





Moonwalk will present new data highlighting its epigenetic capabilities in identifying new therapeutic targets for metabolic diseases and liver disorders using its proprietary EpiRead™ and EpiWrite™ platforms.

At ObesityWeek 2024, Moonwalk will present the first genome-wide epigenetic atlas of adipose tissue, mapping human adipocytes across white, brown, and adipocyte precursors derived from individuals with either normal or high BMIs. These data reveal significant epigenetic differences in adipose cell types and individuals with high BMI, and represent potential therapeutic targets to improve metabolic health.

At The Liver Meeting 2024, Moonwalk will showcase findings from its epigenetic mapping of both human white adipocytes and hepatocytes, focusing on how epigenetic changes in non-coding regions can influence disease state and serve as a novel source of putative targets for therapeutic intervention. Using its proprietary EpiRead™ platform, Moonwalk generated the first high-resolution epigenetic maps of adipocytes, and identified genes and regulatory regions that could serve as novel drug targets that address the metabolic drivers of liver disease.

“We’re thrilled to present this new data at these upcoming scientific conferences, which highlight this novel approach to using epigenetics in understanding the drivers behind metabolic and liver diseases,” said Alex Aravanis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder, Moonwalk Biosciences. “This new data will identify new molecular mechanisms driving metabolic diseases and highlight the potential of precision epigenetic tools like EpiRead™ and EpiWrite™ for drug discovery in obesity and liver disease.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

ObesityWeek 2024

Oral Presentation Title: A Comprehensive Epigenetic Atlas of Human Adipocytes

Date/Time: Monday, November 4, 9:15 - 9:30 AM

Location: Room 207

The Liver Meeting 2024

Presentation Title: Elucidating Novel Therapeutic Targets for Metabolic Disease Through High Resolution Epigenetic Profiling of Primary Human Adipocytes

Poster number: 1079

Date/Time: Friday, November 15, 1:00 - 2:00 PM

Location: Hall C

For more information, visit the websites for The Liver Meeting and ObesityWeek.

About Moonwalk Biosciences

Moonwalk Biosciences is a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering new insights and medicines utilizing epigenetic biology and AI. Its novel platform technology provides a complete view of the epigenome in health and disease, with the most advanced AI prediction of epigenetic targets (EpiRead), and the broadest set of epigenetic engineering tools (EpiWrite). Moonwalk is advancing internal drug discovery programs with an initial focus in cardiometabolic disease. Moonwalk has developed a differentiated approach to mapping the epigenome of cellular states at the whole genome, single cell resolution level, as well as proprietary strategies for precise epigenetic engineering and perturbation to discover and test therapeutic targets. The combination enables both a novel discovery platform and a path to developing modality-agnostic therapeutics. For more information, visit www.moonwalk.bio.

