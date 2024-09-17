SUBSCRIBE
Mindpeak Announces Collaboration With Roche to Enhance Cancer Diagnostics Through AI

September 16, 2024 | 
1 min read

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mindpeak announces its collaboration with Roche that will integrate Mindpeak’s innovative AI algorithm with Roche’s Digital Pathology Open Environment, playing a crucial role in helping clinicans improve patient care and expanding personalized medicine.


In a healthcare landscape where millions of diagnostic tests are performed daily, laboratories have become some of the largest data providers. The rising data volume, combined with the need to perform more tests in less time and at lower costs, presents significant challenges. To help address these demands, Roche’s navify® Digital Pathology enterprise software now seamlessly incorporates Mindpeak’s cutting-edge AI algorithms, offering a solution to reduce pre-analytical errors, enhance workflow efficiency, and track key laboratory KPIs in real-time.

Mindpeak’s integration into navify® Digital Pathologyis designed to improve diagnostic precision and facilitate precision medicine, ultimately leading to better patient care. As part of a comprehensive digital pathology solution, navify® Digital Pathology enables interdepartmental collaboration, allowing structured access to therapy-relevant patient data.

About Mindpeak

Mindpeak is the leading innovator in AI software for pathology. With over 30,000 patients diagnosed with the help of Mindpeak’s AI, and over 20 publications in relevant journals and conferences, Mindpeak is a pioneer in AI solutions for both clinical laboratories and biopharma companies. Mindpeak’s AI algorithms were the first to be employed in digital pathology for routine clinical diagnostics in both the USA and the EU.

For more information, please visit our website: www.mindpeak.ai

Contacts

Mindpeak GmbH
Katja Eisele
Email: katja.eisele@mindpeak.ai

Europe
