Lantern Pharma to Host & Participate in Two Public Webinars During October

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), an artificial intelligence (AI) company dedicated to developing cancer therapies and transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that they will be participating in and hosting two webinars that are open to the public during October.





Lantern expects to discuss in detail how big data and AI are being leveraged to advance the development of multiple indications for drug-candidates LP-184 and LP-284 during the “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Develop Therapies for Brain and Childhood Cancers”. Lantern will also discuss how their algorithm for blood-brain-barrier (BBB) penetrability played a critical role in supporting the development of LP-184 across multiple CNS cancer indications, including GBM. This webinar will be hosted by Tribe Public and feature Panna Sharma, Lantern’s President and CEO. Both LP-184 and LP-284 are currently enrolling patients in Phase 1 trials.

Webinar Wednesday will focus on Lantern’s AI-focused collaboration with Actuate Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that went public in August 2024. Andrew Mazar, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Actuate, and Lantern’s computational biologist Joseph McDermott, Ph.D., will discuss the multi-year research and development collaboration that accelerated the development of Actuate’s lead drug candidate, Elraglusib.

Tribe Public Webinar on October 28, 2024 – https://bit.ly/3BVgPb5

Lantern Pharma Webinar Wednesday on October 30, 2024 – https://bit.ly/3YsL2XN

ABOUT TRIBE PUBLIC LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe’s complimentary events focus on issues that the Tribe members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress and plans. Tribe members primarily include Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers they care about and want to learn from at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe’s FREE “Wish List” process. Visit Tribe Public’s Website to learn more: http://www.tribepublic.com/

ABOUT ACTUATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate’s lead investigational drug product, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3β inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy including EMT, NF-kB-mediated resistance and several DDR pathways. Elraglusib also acts as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of NF-kB in immune cells and regulates multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.

ABOUT LANTERN PHARMA

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. Our proprietary AI and machine learning (ML) platform, RADR®, leverages over 100 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve billion-dollar, real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, we have accelerated the development of our growing pipeline of therapies that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers and an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program. On average, our newly developed drug programs have been advanced from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2-3 years and at approximately $1.0 - 2.5 million per program.

Our lead development programs include a Phase 2 clinical program and multiple Phase 1 clinical trials. We have also established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, to focus exclusively on the clinical execution of our promising therapies for CNS and brain cancers, many of which have no effective treatment options. Our AI-driven pipeline of innovative product candidates is estimated to have a combined annual market potential of over $15 billion USD and have the potential to provide life-changing therapies to hundreds of thousands of cancer patients across the world.

Please find more information at:

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; expectations and estimates regarding clinical trial timing and patient enrollment; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding patient populations, potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others.

