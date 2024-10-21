Fresenius Medical Care Showcases Research and Innovations in Kidney Care at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2024

A dedicated session will highlight new advancements in hemodiafiltration therapy showcasing its potential to improve patient outcomes through enhanced toxin removal in dialysis treatments.

Company-wide researchers and clinical experts share insights from large global databases, revealing crucial trends in kidney failure etiology, cardiovascular risks, and treatment modalities across different regions.

Nearly 75 abstracts presented across a broad range of cutting-edge research, covering topics from the global impact of dialysis to advancements in kidney care technology, sustainability, and health equity.

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today announced the presentation of nearly 75 company-affiliated research abstracts at the American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) Kidney Week 2024 taking place October 24-27 in San Diego.

“We are pleased to present research that exemplifies our ongoing commitment to advancing kidney care on a global scale,” said Frank Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer at Fresenius Medical Care. “This year’s abstracts highlight key innovations in treatment approaches, including high-volume hemodiafiltration, as well as the integration of artificial intelligence. We aim to leverage insights from Fresenius Medical Care’s global databases to improve patient outcomes and drive more equitable, sustainable care for people working to live meaningful lives with kidney disease worldwide.”

Fresenius Medical Care has provided an educational grant to the American Society of Nephrology in support of an educational symposium during Kidney Week, The Role of Hemodiafiltration in the Management of Dialysis-Dependent Chronic Kidney Failure, on October 25, 2024, 12:45 PM PDT - 01:45 PM PDT.

In recent years, hemodiafiltration (HDF) has been increasingly recognized for the treatment of patients with kidney failure requiring dialysis. HDF uses enhanced convection in combination with diffusion to improve the removal of large solutes such as beta-2-microglobulin and kappa and lambda light chains. While HDF has been used in Europe widely for many years, beginning in 2025, Fresenius Medical Care will gradually introduce this therapy into its Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis clinics in the United States. In February 2024, Fresenius Medical Care received FDA 510(k) clearance for the company’s 5008X Hemodialysis System, an HDF and HighVolumeHDF-capable dialysis machine in the U.S.

At the ASN Kidney Week 2024, scientific and medical experts from across Fresenius Medical Care will present research related to many important topics in kidney disease care. Highlights of this year’s presentations include:

Advancing High-Volume Hemodiafiltration (HVHDF)

Sustainability and Equity in Kidney Care

Harnessing the Power of Global Databases to Drive Care

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computational Medicine, and Advanced Analytics for Patient Care

About Fresenius Medical Care:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.1 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,757 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 311,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company’s website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

