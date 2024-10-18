Ferring Pharmaceuticals Illustrates Strong Commitment to Advancing Fertility Care at 2024 American Society for Reproductive Medicine Annual Congress

Four abstracts, including two oral and two poster presentations, highlight Ferring’s dedication and multi-focus approach to advancing fertility care

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals will present new data from four abstracts at the upcoming 2024 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Congress, being held October 19-23 in Denver, Colorado, and virtually.





“We are pleased to share new data at this year’s ASRM Congress that provides healthcare professionals and fertility clinic staff with important research, findings and insights that they can apply in their clinical practice,” said Sasmira Lalwani, Senior Medical Director, Reproductive Medicine, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “Our data presentations underscore our goal of advancing the science, supporting diverse family-building needs and providing educational resources for healthcare professionals because we understand there’s not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to fertility care.”

The four abstracts being presented by Ferring cover a wide range of timely and critical topics in reproductive medicine.

Abstract Title Presentation Details - All times MDT Advancing Fertility Equity: Uplifting Black Women’s Voices to Design Culturally Responsive Support Solutions Poster #24 EMBARGOED UNTIL: October 21 10:45 – 11:00 a.m. Patterns of Utilization of Advanced Practice Providers in Reproductive Endocrinology: A 2023 National Survey Oral Presentation #184 EMBARGOED UNTIL: October 22 11:45 – 11:56 a.m. Impact of Gonadotropin Selection on Risk of Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS) in Predicted High Responders Undergoing Ovarian Stimulation: A Megaset-HR Trial Analysis Oral Presentation #154 EMBARGOED UNTIL: October 22 10:56 – 11:07 a.m. Assessing the Impact of an eLearning Platform for Educating Fertility Professionals Poster #652 EMBARGOED UNTIL: October 23 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.

“For more than 50 years, Ferring has been relentless in our pursuit to help more people become parents by working to address the evolving needs within reproductive medicine,” said David Powley, Vice President, Reproductive Medicine and Operations, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “ASRM is an important opportunity to share more about our contributions and long-standing investment in areas such as our product portfolio and pipeline, focus on expanding access to in vitro fertilization and work with healthcare professionals to help improve the patient experience and outcomes.”

Along with the four data presentations, Ferring will also host an informative discussion entitled “Addressing Gaps and Reaching More Patients: Impacting Family Building Through Advocacy and Legislation” (October 21st at 10:05 a.m. MDT). The moderated panel discussion highlights the state and federal legislative, policy and health equity advances to expand access to family building care and infertility treatment.

Moderator: Tim Clark, Director of Government Affairs, Ferring

Panelists:

Serena H. Chen, MD, Reproductive Endocrinologist, Division Director Emeritus & Director of Advocacy, CCRM NJ - IRMS Reproductive Medicine

Michael A. Thomas, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and Immediate Past President, American Society for Reproductive Medicine

Sean B. Tipton, MA, Chief Advocacy & Policy Officer, American Society for Reproductive Medicine

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-owned, research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to building families and helping people live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine, and in areas of gastroenterology and orthopaedics. We are at the forefront of innovation in microbiome-based therapeutics and uro-oncology intravesical gene therapy. Our company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland. Ferring employs more than 7,000 people worldwide and markets its medicines in over 100 countries. Ferring USA is based in Parsippany, New Jersey, and employs more than 900 employees.

For more information, please visit www.ferringusa.com, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464), or connect with us on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter).

Contacts



For more information, please contact:

Lisa Perdomo

Director, Brand Communications

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

+1-862-341-9820

lisa.perdomo@ferring.com