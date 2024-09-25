Enveric Biosciences Presents Data on Lead Product Candidate, EB-003, at 7th Neuropsychiatric Drug Summit

Presentation showcases the profile of EB-003, a non-hallucinogenic, neuroplastogenic DMT analog, which has shown positive outcomes in animal models of anxiety and depression

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and addiction disorders, today announced that research highlighting the Company’s lead compound, EB-003, is being presented at the 7th Neuropsychiatric Drug Summit. EB-003 is a promising neuroplastogenic and non-hallucinogenic N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) analog drug candidate that elicited beneficial outcomes in preclinical models of anxiety and depression. The conference is being held at the Hilton Boston Back Bay in Boston, MA on September 24-26, 2024.





The presentation titled, “Non-hallucinogenic and neuroplastogenic DMT analog imparts positive behavioral outcomes in mice,” addresses the criteria researchers evaluated in the design and development of EB-003 as a non-hallucinogenic derivative of DMT for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, including depression and anxiety. The poster highlights key preclinical data involving EB-003, including two mouse models demonstrating the effectiveness of EB-003 in reducing anxiety and depression, and research examining head twitch response (HTR), a behavioral proxy in rodents for hallucinogenic effects in humans.

This data adds to the library of research supporting the advancement of EB-003 as Enveric’s lead drug candidate. Recently, Enveric reported preclinical data confirming the oral bioavailability of EB-003 and its ability to produce brain exposure at therapeutically relevant levels. Enveric expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for EB-003 by the third quarter of 2025 and initiate clinical development by the end of 2025.

“The research being presented at the 7th Neuropsychiatric Drug Summit was foundational in our selection of EB-003 as our lead product candidate given its potential ability to treat resistant mental health disorders without the hallucinogenic effect typically associated with DMT-based molecules and related analogs,” said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enveric. “Coupled with recent evidence demonstrating the ability of EB-003 to achieve optimal brain exposure after oral dosing, this research affirms our belief that EB-003 is highly differentiated from similar drugs in development and has the potential to be a significant value driver for Enveric and our shareholders.”

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and addiction disorders. Leveraging its unique discovery and development platform, Psybrary™, Enveric has created a robust intellectual property portfolio of new chemical entities for specific mental health indications. Enveric’s lead program, EB-003, is a first-in-class approach to the treatment of difficult-to-address mental health disorders designed to promote neuroplasticity without inducing hallucinations in the patient. Enveric is also developing EB-002, a next generation synthetic prodrug of the active metabolite, psilocin, being studied as a treatment for psychiatric disorders. Enveric is headquartered in Naples, FL with offices in Cambridge, MA and Calgary, AB Canada. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

