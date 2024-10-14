Dr. Reddy’s Launches Comprehensive Menopause Support Program and Training for Employees During Menopause Awareness Month

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RDY #DRREDDY--Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc., the U.S. arm of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, today announced the launch of a comprehensive employee support program focused on menopause awareness, benefits, and training, in alignment with Menopause Awareness Month this October. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment by addressing the unique needs of its employees who are and will experience menopause.





“As a company deeply invested in the well-being of our employees, we recognize that menopause is a significant phase in many of our employees’ lives,” says Ashish Girotra, Vice President, Self-Care and Wellness Division at Dr. Reddy’s North America. “By launching this program during Menopause Awareness Month, we aim to break the stigma around menopause in the workplace and ensure that all our employees feel supported and empowered during this time,” he added.

A Groundbreaking Step in Employee Wellness-

Recognizing the challenges that menopause can present in the workplace, Dr. Reddy’s menopause support program goes beyond traditional employee healthcare benefits. The new program includes:

Enhanced Health Benefits: The program expands the company’s healthcare offerings to cover a broader range of menopause-related treatments and services. This includes coverage for hormone replacement therapy (HRT), counseling, pelvic floor therapy, unlimited sick leave, acupuncture, on-line therapy resources, and access to specialized healthcare professionals.

Menopause Education and Training: All employees and company leaders will have access to a comprehensive training session slated for Wednesday, October 15, 2024. The half-day training event, hosted by internationally renowned menopause advocacy organization, Over the Bloody Moon

Flexible Work Arrangements: The program introduces flexible working options for employees experiencing menopause, including adjusted work hours and remote work opportunities, to accommodate their health and well-being.

Support Groups and Resources: To further the efforts of the program, the company has established support groups, both in-person and virtual, where employees can share experiences and advice. Additionally, a dedicated resource hub through the company’s subsidiary, MenoLabs

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan ahead and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential”, or “continue” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues, and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers’, products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2024. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

