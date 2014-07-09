New Grant Enables Humanetics To Evaluate Potential Treatment For Erectile Dysfunction In Prostate Cancer Patients

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minneapolis-based Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) has been awarded a grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to evaluate their proprietary radioprotectant compound, BIO 300, as a potential treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED) following prostate cancer radiotherapy. Research will be conducted in collaboration with Dr. Zeljko Vujaskovic, Director of the Division of Translational Radiation Sciences at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.