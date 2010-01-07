SUBSCRIBE
New England Biolabs, Inc. Introduces a Tunable T7 Expression Strain for Challenging Proteins

January 7, 2010 | 
1 min read

IPSWICH, Mass., Jan. 7 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB) has introduced Lemo21(DE3) Competent E. coli, a tunable T7 expression strain optimized for the expression of difficult constructs, including membrane proteins, toxic proteins and proteins prone to insoluble expression. A derivative of BL21(DE3), Lemo21(DE3) offers the host features of this commonly used expression strain, with the added benefit of being able to finely tune T7 expression. Tunable expression is achieved by varying the T7 RNA Polymerase activity to determine the optimal level of expression for each individual target protein.

Lemo 21(DE3) Competent E. coli is being launched at the Pep Talk 2010 Protein Expression Conference, January 12-15, 2010 in San Diego, CA.

New England Biolabs

