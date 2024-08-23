SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NeuroPace to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in September

August 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced it will participate in two healthcare conferences in September. NeuroPace management will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, September 4 in Boston, MA.

NeuroPace will also present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which takes place September 4-6, in New York, NY. Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer, and Rebecca Kuhn, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat discussion on Friday, September 6 at 8:30am ET, and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. The fireside chat will be accessible via a live webcast here and a replay will be available in the Events section of NeuroPace’s Investor website at https://investors.neuropace.com/news-and-events/events.

About NeuroPace, Inc.
Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

California Medical device Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
C-suite
BioMarin Brings on Roche, Amgen Alums in Executive Restructuring
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A top-down view of a business team holding a meeting
Startups
BridgeBio Launches GondolaBio With $300M, Transfers Programs to Joint Venture
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Signage outside Genentech's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Business
Genentech Shutters Cancer Immunology Group Amid Wider R&D Reprioritization
August 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Lykos to Slash 75% of Workforce Following FDA Rejection
August 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie