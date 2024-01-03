SUBSCRIBE
Nektar Management To Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA

January 3, 2024 | 
Nektar (Nasdaq: NKTR) management is scheduled to present at the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

Nektar (Nasdaq: NKTR) management is scheduled to present at the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time. The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This webcast will be available for replay until February 9, 2024.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology and immunology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

For Media:
David Rosen of Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com

