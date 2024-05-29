Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the BIO International Convention - May 29, 2024

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc today announced that management will present at the BIO International Convention, taking place June 3-6, 2024, in San Diego, California.
DALLAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), today announced that management will present at the BIO International Convention, taking place June 3-6, 2024, in San Diego, California.
Session Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Ms. Bhattacharya presently serves on the board of directors of BIO. In her presentation, she will highlight Nanoscope’s Multi-Characteristic Opsin platform and give an overview of the Company’s mutation-agnostic approach. She will also detail the Company’s ongoing corporate activities. Nanoscope leadership will be available for meetings during the conference.
About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
