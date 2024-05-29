SUBSCRIBE
Lone Star Bio

Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the BIO International Convention - May 29, 2024

DALLAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), today announced that management will present at the BIO International Convention, taking place June 3-6, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Session Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Session Time: 4:30 – 4:45 p.m. PT
Location: San Diego Convention Center, Company Presentation Theater 1
Presenter: Sulagna Bhattacharya, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Bhattacharya presently serves on the board of directors of BIO. In her presentation, she will highlight Nanoscope’s Multi-Characteristic Opsin platform and give an overview of the Company’s mutation-agnostic approach. She will also detail the Company’s ongoing corporate activities. Nanoscope leadership will be available for meetings during the conference.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company’s lead asset, MCO-010, recently announced the 100-week data from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for RP (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126 ). MCO-010 has received FDA fast-track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophies secondary to AMD.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
PR@nanostherapeutics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanoscope-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-bio-international-convention-302157137.html

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics
