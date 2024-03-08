Multi-Center Study Presented by Duke at Heart Failure Therapeutics Conference Highlights Daxor’s Unique Clinical Utility for Heart Failure Patients

Only Daxor’s BVA Diagnostic Was Shown to Accurately Reflect Blood Volume Compared to Inferior Surrogates

Oak Ridge, TN, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data from Duke University Medical Center validating the benefits of blood volume analysis (BVA) in optimizing individualized therapy for heart failure patients with impaired renal function. Data were presented on 259 patients from three centers at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics Conference (THT), which brought together the world’s leading experts in heart failure innovations at the Westin Boston Seaport in Boston, Massachusetts March 4-6, 2024.

The lead investigator from Duke, Veraprapas Kittipibul M.D., commented during his award-winning presentation that surrogate markers such as “right atrial pressure and capillary wedge pressure had minimal utility to measure blood volume.” The study definitively showed the limitations of these commonly used measures of pressure to guide volume decisions, compared with Daxor’s 98% accurate BVA system.

The study, titled, ‘Blood Volume Profiles and Correlations with Pressures in Heart Failure with Impaired Renal Function,’ aimed to answer if the degree of renal impairment in heart failure patients impacts volume status, the pressure-volume relationship, and the prevalence and types of anemia.

Veraprapas Kittipibul M.D., lead investigator of the study concluded that:

Heterogeneity in volume exists across renal function which can only be accurately measured with BVA.

Patients with large volume expansion had worsening renal function, showing the urgent need for care.

Pressure-volume correlation is consistently weak across renal function, showing that BVA is the right tool.

Anemia, especially dilutional anemia, is more prevalent in worse renal function, also detectable by BVA.

“The cornerstone of heart failure care is volume management, and an accurate diagnosis of this is crucial, especially in patients at significant risk for kidney disease,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “Our BVA technology provides clinicians with 98% accurate, actionable data to optimize treatment plans and individualize care, improving outcomes while reducing duration and cost of care.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor’s mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR

1-516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com



