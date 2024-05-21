MTTI Reports on 225Ac-EBTATE and 177Lu-EBTATE Radiopharmaceuticals at 2024 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Annual Meeting

WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI), will update findings on both 177Lu-EBTATE clinical and 225Ac-EBTATE preclinical work during the 2024 SNMMI meeting in Toronto June 8-11 (exhibition booth #1819).

177Lu-EBTATE® an EvaThera drug, is the first patented long-acting peptide targeted radiotherapeutic drugs. It selectively targets and binds to somatostatin receptor 2 on neuroendocrine and other tumors, which are then killed by the radionuclide payload. Evans blue in EBTATE binds to serum albumin, extending in vivo circulatory half-life and tumor residence time, enabling effective use of significantly lower radiopharmaceutical activity and fewer dosing cycles vs. the current standard of care (SOC). These benefits are also evident in recent studies of the 225Ac-EBTATE homolog.

Professor Zhaohui Zhu, MD, Peking Union Medical College Hospital, reflected “In our 3-year follow up on 30 patients* with metastatic neuroendocrine tumors (mNETs), 177Lu-EBTATE demonstrated good safety, with no nephro- or hepatoxicity and 86% disease control rate using 60% less radioactivity than 177Lu-DOTATATE. We observed low incidence of grade 3 hematoxicity (3.4% vs 15% of reported SOC) and no long-term nephrotoxicity of any grade.”

The study “Long acting 225Ac-EBTATE is highly efficacious against somatostatin receptor-2-positive small-cell lung cancer (SCLC)**” has been accepted for presentation at 2024 SNMMI. Professor Humphrey Fonge of the University of Saskatchewan commented, “225Ac-EBTATE (2x 30 kBq administered 10 days apart) was effective against SCLC with 80% complete remissions and 100% survival. Treatment yielded a 2-fold greater tumor growth inhibition when compared with 225Ac-DOTATATE, at 60% less administered radioactivity. Toxicity, as measured by body weight, blood counts, and chemistry showed that 225Ac-EBTATE was well tolerated at a highly effective dose. 225Ac-EBTATE shows great promise against SCLC.”

Chris Pak, President & CEO of MTTI commented: “We are pleased to learn that 177Lu-EBTATE exhibited no safety concerns and was effective at a lower dose than SOC in mNET patients. We are also encouraged that 225Ac-EBTATE out-performed 225Ac-DOTATATE, providing a 2-fold greater tumor growth inhibition in preclinical findings using a much lower dose of radioactivity. We look forward to advancing our clinical trials with these radiotherapeutic drugs in small-cell lung and other cancers.”

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI). MTTI is a private, clinical stage biotech developing targeted radiotherapeutics for rare cancers. MTTI is committed to building value by translating innovative radiopharmaceuticals to improve human health. For more information: www.mtarget.com.

*Safety and efficacy of peptide receptor radionuclide therapy with 177Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE in patients with metastatic neuroendocrine tumors. Theranostics 2022; 12: 6437-6445

**The data will be presented in 2024 SNMMI. Fabrice Njotu, Humphrey Fonge et al. of the University of Saskatchewan, and Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521449624/en/