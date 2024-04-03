Morris & Dickson is the First U.S. Distributor for Bavarian Nordic’s JYNNEOS®, the Only FDA-approved Mpox Vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La.--()-- Morris & Dickson is proud to announce it is the first U.S. distributor of Bavarian Nordic’s newly launched mpox vaccine, JYNNEOS®. As the only FDA-approved mpox vaccine, JYNNEOS is now commercially available in the U.S., marking a significant expansion for access.

Bavarian Nordic announced its commercial entry into the US on April 2, noting the ongoing need for the vaccine. Mpox (also known as monkeypox) is a viral disease that is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Mpox is rarely fatal, and its symptoms are similar to smallpox but milder. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while mpox no longer constitutes a public health emergency, infections are still occurring throughout the U.S., with around 200 cases every month on average. Since the beginning of the outbreak in 2022, more than 32,000 cases have been reported in the U.S., representing a third of all cases reported globally.

Morris & Dickson is receiving the first U.S. shipment of JYNNEOS, which must be safely stored at negative 20 degrees Celsius (-20°C). This storage and transport capability is also a unique feature of Morris & Dickson’s state-of-the-art distribution techniques.

“We are proud to be a key partner in expanding access to this first-to-market vaccine,” says Layne Martin, head of Specialty at Morris & Dickson. “JYNNEOS meets a critical public health need and helps ensure equitable access to healthcare, which in turn helps significantly prevent the spread of mpox to at-risk populations.”

About Morris & Dickson

Morris & Dickson is the industry’s largest independent full-line and specialty pharmaceutical distributor with a singular focus of reliable, next-day delivery of drugs and related products to health systems, independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and alternative care facilities across 27 states (and counting). Doing business the right way since 1841, Morris & Dickson continues to grow to meet customers’ needs with over 30,000 SKUs of pharmaceutical and healthcare products found in our state-of-the-art, 12-acre automated distribution center, located in Louisiana. For more information, please visit https://www.morrisdickson.com/news-insights/.

