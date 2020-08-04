Monarch Medical Technologies Appoints Raymie McFarland as President & Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Monarch Medical Technologies, maker of the EndoTool® Glucose Management System, today announced that Raymie McFarland will serve as its new President & Chief Executive Officer. McFarland has been deeply entrenched in the diabetes technology, consultancy and pharmaceutical sectors of the healthcare industry for more than 20 years. Among thought leaders and colleagues, he is known as much for his subject matter expertise, creativity and resourcefulness as he is for his strategic foresight and charisma.

Brian Duffy and Christophe Mallard, two of Monarch Medical Technologies’ Board members, will relinquish their respective roles as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Interim President, turning over day-to-day management of the company to McFarland. Says Duffy, “We are thrilled to welcome Raymie to the Monarch family. He is, as many people will attest, a one-of-a-kind talent. His in-depth knowledge of diabetes and, more specifically, of glycemic management and insulin therapies, is extraordinary.”

Adds Mallard, “Raymie’s track record of success in cultivating customer relationships, building high-performing teams, engaging key opinion leaders and generating revenue is unimpeachable. He has a keen ability to articulate the benefits of innovative tools, technologies and processes to clinicians, administrators and senior executives alike. He is also highly experienced in conducting scientific research and measuring both clinical efficacy and financial ROI.”

McFarland spent the last nine years with Glytec, most recently as Chief Innovation & Outcomes Officer. During his tenure, McFarland added more than 200 sites to the company’s customer roster, built a Quality Initiatives division from the ground up and directed more than 85 diabetes-related research studies. Prior to Glytec, McFarland was President of Mantra Healthcare Solutions, a glycemic management consultancy he co-founded. Earlier in his career, McFarland worked for pharmaceutical giant, Sanofi, where he developed and facilitated multiple programs aimed at improving the care of persons with diabetes.

McFarland holds certifications from CMS Readmissions Programming, Telehealth Remote Monitoring, Quality Lean Processing, Six Sigma and Quality Institute.

“Although there is no playbook for leadership in the face of a pandemic,” says Duffy, “we have the utmost confidence that Raymie’s strong business acumen and customer-first mindset is exactly what Monarch needs. He is well positioned to address the challenges of our nation’s healthcare providers and persons with diabetes.”

About Monarch Medical Technologies

More than 300 U.S. hospitals rely on patented solutions from Monarch Medical Technologies for safe and effective inpatient glycemic management. The company’s FDA-cleared EndoTool® Glucose Management System offers clinicians real-time clinical decision support in the form of personalized dosing recommendations for intravenous and subcutaneous insulin therapies. The platform integrates seamlessly with all major electronic medical record systems and is available through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription. Monarch Medical Technologies was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.monarchmedtech.com.

