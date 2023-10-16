Mirion Technologies Gamma Detector to Play Crucial Role in NASA’s Psyche Mission

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR), a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, today announced its contribution to the Psyche mission, which launched from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 13, 2023. A long-time contributor to space exploration and other big-science applications, Mirion has provided a specialized high-purity germanium (HPGe) gamma-ray detection component that will play a pivotal role in unlocking the mysteries of the asteroid, Psyche.

The Psyche mission, led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, aims to explore the asteroid believed to be composed primarily of metallic iron and nickel. By leveraging the Mirion gamma detector technology, the mission is poised to shed light on the early formation of our solar system. The gamma-ray detector provided by Mirion is equipped with advanced sensing capabilities, enabling precise measurements of gamma radiation emanating from the asteroid. This critical component will contribute to the scientific objectives of the mission.

In addition to its role in advancing space exploration, Mirion HPGe detectors boast significant applications on Earth. Known for their unparalleled sensitivity to gamma radiation, germanium detectors find extensive use in fields such as nuclear physics, environmental monitoring, and research applications. By harnessing the precision and reliability of germanium technology, Mirion product users achieve enhanced accuracy in detecting and analyzing radiation sources, ensuring the safety and efficiency of various processes.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Psyche mission, contributing our expertise in gamma spectroscopy technology to support NASA’s groundbreaking exploration of the asteroid,” said Loic Eloy, Mirion Technologies Group President. “Our role in this mission reflects a long history of Mirion products being used for space exploration and research, as well as our broader commitment to empowering the next wave of critical innovation. We are excited about the potential discoveries that may arise from our contribution.”

For more information about Mirion capabilities and contributions for space exploration, visit mirion.com/space.

