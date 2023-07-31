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MindMed to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

July 31, 2023 | 
1 min read

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that it plans to host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a corporate update and review the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

 

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the “Company” or "MindMed”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that it plans to host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a corporate update and review the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing (877) 407-3982 (domestic) or (201) 493-6780 (international). The webcast can be accessed live here on the Financials page in the Investors section of the MindMed website, https://mindmed.co/. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days after the conference call.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

Contacts

For Media & Investor Inquiries:

Maxim Jacobs, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
ir@mindmed.co
media@mindmed.co

 
 

Source: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

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