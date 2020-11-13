MindMed Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results;

TORONTO, Nov 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMed (NEO: MMED) (OTCQB: MMEDF), a leading psychedelic medicine biotech company, has announced its third quarter financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Complete financial statements along with related management discussion and analysis can be found in the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval, the electronic filing system for the disclosure documents of issuers across Canada at www.SEDAR.com. Financial Highlights (in USD) Total assets as of September 30, 2020 were $23.7 million , including $18.2 million in cash.

were , including in cash. Net and comprehensive loss of $8.6 million for the three months ended Sep 30,2020 , and $21.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 . Subsequent Financing On October 30, 2020, Mind Medicine announced the closing of a financing for gross proceeds of USD $21.6 million ($28.8 million CAD). Post October financing the Company had cash reserves of USD $37.8 million ($50.1 million CAD) to enable continued progress of its clinical trial pipeline of psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies. Earnings Call An earnings call will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm ET. Details for registration here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SoZ9Ho_5Q1S4ukCz1yDC1w About MindMed MindMed is a psychedelic medicine biotech company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The MindMed executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical experience to the company's groundbreaking approach to developing the next-generation of psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies. MindMed trades on the Canadian exchange NEO under the symbol MMED . MindMed is also traded in the United States under the symbol MMEDF and in Germany under the symbol MMQ . For more information: www.mindmed.co MindMed Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and performance of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. ("MindMed"), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, MindMed's and its collaborators' ability to continue to conduct research and clinical programs, MindMed's ability to manage its supply chain, product sales of products marketed by MindMed and/or its collaborators (collectively, " Products"), and the global economy; the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of Products and Product candidates and research and clinical programs now underway or planned; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Product candidates and new indications for Products; unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of Products and Product candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of MindMed's Products and product candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict MindMed's ability to continue to develop or commercialize Products; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; uncertainty of market acceptance and commercial success of Products and Product candidates and the impact of studies on the commercial success of Products and Product candidates; the availability and extent of reimbursement of Products from third-party payers, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to Products and Product candidates; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by MindMed or its collaborators may be replicated in other studies and lead to therapeutic applications; the ability of MindMed to manufacture and manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; the ability of MindMed's collaborators, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labelling, distribution, and other steps related to MindMed's Products and product candidates; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of MindMed to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license or collaboration agreement to be cancelled or terminated without any further product success; and risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto, other litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to MindMed and its operations, the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on MindMed's business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management's current beliefs and judgment. MindMed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-announces-q3-2020-financial-results-301173032.html SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.