Webinar: AI for Faster, More Precise Real-World Research: Extracting Clinical Notes Data at Scale

Real-world data offers powerful opportunities to study disease progression, treatment safety and effectiveness, and patient outcomes—but some of the most clinically meaningful details are buried in unstructured sources like clinical notes and diagnostic reports.

Truveta makes these data accessible and research ready. Truveta Data includes complete, de-identified EHR data from more than 120 million patients across the US—including insights from more than 7 billion clinical notes. Clinical concepts are extracted from notes using advanced AI and normalized to a common data model, enabling seamless integration with structured EHR data and facilitating powerful, precise analyses across therapeutic areas. Truveta Data is also linked with closed claims and mortality data for a complete view of the patient journey.

In this webinar, we’ll explore how the Truveta Language Model (TLM)—a multi-modal AI model trained on EHR data—unlocks insights from clinical notes at scale. We’ll spotlight cardiovascular research that relied on concepts like left ventricle ejection fraction (LVEF) and NYHA class to improve classification of heart failure and aortic stenosis, and to support deeper treatment analysis. We’ll also discuss how AI-extracted clinical concepts are being used across therapeutic areas to accelerate research across the product lifecycle.

What you’ll learn:



How TLM extracts clinical concepts at scale from notes, such as LVEF, NYHA class, seizure frequency, migraine severity, ECOG status, and more

How granular, normalized data improves cohort definitions and outcomes analyses

How leading researchers are integrating AI-extracted concepts with EHR data to uncover new insights

Featured Speakers

Sally Omidvar, MSPH Chief Growth Officer | Truveta Sally Omidvar is the Chief Growth Officer at Truveta, where she leads product management, design, clinical informatics, marketing, and communications. Before stepping into the Chief Growth Officer role, Sally built and led Truveta’s Partner Research and Success team, driving customer success, delivering research insights, and fueling growth across Truveta’s partnerships. Drawn to Truveta by its mission, Sally believes data is essential to closing care gaps and improving outcomes—especially in underserved and rural populations.