Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

November 21, 2018 | 
Joseph G. Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. today announced that Joseph G. Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone, headquartered in Montreal, Canada with a U.S. subsidiary in Charlotte, N.C., is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing an investigational new drug intended to provide rapid-onset and short-acting treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) episodes and other episodic conditions.

Contact:

David Pitts
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
david@argotpartners.com

SOURCE Milestone Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
