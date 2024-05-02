SUBSCRIBE
Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations on Etripamil at Heart Rhythm 2024, 2024 Stanford BioDesign Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat, and ISPOR 2024

May 2, 2024 
MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced upcoming data presentations on etripamil at ISPOR 2024 being held in Atlanta, GA on May 5-8, 2024, the 2024 Stanford BioDesign Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat in Boston, MA, on May 15, 2024, and the Annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society, Heart Rhythm 2024, in Boston, MA on May 16-19, 2024. The poster presentations will be available following each embargo at: https://MilestonePharma.com.

ISPOR
Poster Presentation Title: Analysis of Healthcare Resource Utilization in the NODE-303 Clinical Trial to Terminate Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) Episodes
Presenter: John Jackimiec, RPh., MBA
Date and time: May 6, 3:30 pm EDT
2024 Stanford BioDesign Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat
Poster Presentation Title: Etripamil Nasal Spray: Data for Acute Rate Control in Atrial Fibrillation with a Rapid Ventricular Rate (AFib-RVR)
Presenter: David Bharucha, MD, PhD, FACC
Date and time: May 15, 10 am EDT
Heart Rhythm 2024
Poster Presentation Title: Self-Administered Etripamil Nasal Spray Rapidly Terminated Spontaneous Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT): Analysis of Open-Label Treatment in the RAPID Study
Presenter: James Ip, MD, FACC, FHRS
Date and time: May 18, 3:30 pm EDT

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone’s lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

Contact:

Kim Fox, Vice President, Communications, kfox@milestonepharma.com

Investor Relations

Chris Calabrese, ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


