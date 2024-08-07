SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Merus to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 44th Annual Growth Conference

August 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will present at Canaccord Genuity’s 44th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 from 9:00-9:25 a.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company’s website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, X and LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries: Sherri Spear Merus N.V. SVP Investor Relations and Strategic Communications 617-821-3246 s.spear@merus.nl Kathleen Farren Merus N.V. Assoc. Director IR/Corp Comms 617-230-4165 k.farren@merus.nl

Europe Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Touts ‘Modest’ Q2 Performance Amid Sweeping Reorganization
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen