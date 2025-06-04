Buscar Company Acquires 70% Stake in Armorgenix, Bolstering Portfolio with Pharmaceutical Innovation and Positioning for Growth in the U.S. Antiviral and Detoxification Markets

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), a publicly traded diversified holding company headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a 70% stake in Armorgenix Company through a strategic stock swap. This transformative acquisition marks a significant expansion of Buscar's portfolio into the pharmaceutical sector, complementing its established operations in natural resources and sustainable technologies. Armorgenix's expertise in advanced detoxification and antiviral solutions, including its clinically evaluated DetoxShield product, aligns seamlessly with Buscar's mission to drive innovation across high-potential industries, delivering long-term shareholder value while addressing pressing global challenges such as viral infections and environmental sustainability.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Buscar acquires 70% of Armorgenix's equity through a stock swap, valued based on a mutually agreed-upon exchange ratio of Buscar shares. This acquisition follows Buscar's strategic 50% stake acquisition in Terramer Inc. in April 2025, further diversifying its portfolio into innovative, high-growth sectors. Armorgenix, based in Mequon, Wisconsin, will operate as a key subsidiary under Buscar's umbrella, with plans to establish a Texas-based manufacturing facility and a Wyoming-based corporation to manage intellectual property, research, and a new brand tailored for North American markets. These initiatives are expected to be operational within 24-36 months, supported by Armorgenix-led fundraising efforts to localize production and enhance market penetration.

Strategic Vision and Synergies

The acquisition of Armorgenix strengthens Buscar's diversified portfolio, bridging its expertise in natural resources through Eon Discovery Inc. and sustainable materials via Terramer Inc. with cutting-edge pharmaceutical solutions. Eon Discovery continues to manage gold mining operations in California's Plumas National Forest, including the Treasure Canyon Lode Mine, providing a stable asset foundation. Terramer's leadership in hemp-based biodegradable bioplastics, notably TERBO-1000, addresses plastic pollution, while Armorgenix's focus on detoxification and antiviral products taps into the growing demand for innovative healthcare solutions. This synergy positions Buscar as a forward-thinking player in high-demand markets, integrating resource development with green and health-focused technologies.

"Adding Armorgenix to our family of companies is a pivotal milestone for Buscar," said Alexander Dekhtyar, CEO of Buscar Company. "This acquisition not only diversifies our portfolio with innovative pharmaceutical solutions but also reinforces our commitment to tackling global challenges, from environmental sustainability to advanced healthcare. We are excited to collaborate with Armorgenix's team to bring life-enhancing products to North American markets and deliver exceptional value to our shareholders."

Operational Progress and Leadership

Armorgenix, led by President Boris Nayflish, specializes in the distribution and planned production of advanced pharmaceutical products, including DetoxShield, a clinically evaluated detoxification solution. Nayflish will continue to lead the subsidiary, working closely with Buscar's executive team to execute a strategic roadmap that includes expanding production capabilities and accelerating market entry. Buscar's other subsidiaries, Eon Discovery Inc. and Terramer Inc., remain integral to its diversified growth strategy, with Eon's mining operations providing financial stability and Terramer's bioplastics driving sustainability innovation.

Market Opportunities and Statistical Insights

The acquisition of Armorgenix positions Buscar to capitalize on significant opportunities in the U.S. pharmaceutical market, particularly in the antiviral and detoxification segments. The global antiviral drugs market was valued at USD 60.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 62 billion in 2025, reaching USD 85.4 billion by 2034 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The U.S. antiviral market, valued at USD 22.2 billion in 2024, is a key driver of this growth, fueled by rising cases of viral infections such as HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and influenza, alongside increasing demand for effective treatments. Notably, the HIV/AIDS segment dominates, expected to reach USD 41.2 billion by 2034, driven by the long-term necessity of antiretroviral therapy and streamlined regulatory approvals.

The broader U.S. pharmaceutical market, valued at USD 799.67 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 854.83 billion in 2025 and reach USD 1,447.20 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8%. This growth is driven by a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and robust research and development (R&D) environments, with North America accounting for a significant share of global pharmaceutical revenue. The over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market, relevant to Armorgenix's potential expansion into accessible health solutions, is estimated at USD 42.8 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 53 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4%, driven by consumer shifts toward self-medication and cost savings over prescription drugs.

Armorgenix's DetoxShield and antiviral product pipeline align with these trends, particularly as consumer awareness of preventive healthcare and self-medication grows. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that approximately 133 million Americans live with at least one chronic disease, increasing demand for innovative treatments. Armorgenix's planned Texas manufacturing facility and Wyoming-based IP management entity will enhance its ability to meet this demand, positioning Buscar to capture a share of the growing antiviral and OTC markets. The company's focus on branded drugs, which held a 71.9% market share in 2024 due to their proven efficacy and safety, further strengthens its competitive edge.

Financial Outlook and Shareholder Value

The acquisition enhances Buscar's revenue potential by diversifying into the high-growth pharmaceutical sector, complementing the stable cash flows from Eon Discovery's mining operations and the scalability of Terramer's bioplastics. The U.S. antiviral market's projected growth, combined with the broader pharmaceutical market's robust trajectory, offers Buscar significant upside potential. Armorgenix's strategic initiatives, including localized production and new product launches, are expected to drive market penetration and revenue growth, further supported by Buscar's diversified asset base.

Commitment to Global Challenges

Buscar's acquisition of Armorgenix underscores its commitment to addressing global health and environmental challenges. By integrating Armorgenix's pharmaceutical innovations with Terramer's sustainable bioplastics and Eon Discovery's resource assets, Buscar is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that combat viral infections, reduce plastic pollution, and leverage natural resources responsibly. This holistic approach reinforces Buscar's mission to create lasting impact through innovation.

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a diversified holding company focused on natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Buscar oversees Eon Discovery Inc., which manages gold mining operations in California's Plumas National Forest; Terramer Inc., a leader in hemp-based biodegradable bioplastics; and Armorgenix, a pharmaceutical innovator specializing in detoxification and antiviral solutions. Established through a strategic evolution, including a 2020 reverse merger with Eon Discovery, Buscar is committed to driving growth and delivering shareholder value through innovation and diversification.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Buscar Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, projections regarding the operational timeline and success of Armorgenix's Texas-based manufacturing facility and Wyoming-based corporation, the anticipated market growth and penetration of Armorgenix's products, including DetoxShield, the expected synergies and financial performance from the acquisition, and the projected growth of Buscar's diversified portfolio in the pharmaceutical, sustainable technology, and natural resource sectors.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, challenges in integrating Armorgenix's operations, delays or failures in establishing new facilities, regulatory hurdles, market acceptance of new products, fluctuations in the pharmaceutical and antiviral markets, and general economic conditions. Additional risks are detailed in Buscar Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Buscar Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

