U.S. Patented Skin Cell Spray Technology: Clinically Validated, is Available for Immediate Acquisition by Strategic Buyers in Wound Care or Regenerative Medicine

TUCSON, Ariz., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DermaWound, a pioneering wound care company founded by renowned physician and inventor David M. Dixon MD, is announcing the exclusive sale of its issued U.S. patent covering a revolutionary Skin Cell Spraying Device designed to treat burns, wounds, and skin trauma—offering a potential alternative to traditional plastic surgery and legacy wound care.

Notably, the only known competitor in this space received FDA approval in February 2024 for a similar device and their public stock is currently valued at $166 million USD. However, Dr. Dixon holds the only U.S. patent for this category of device, creating a unique and enforceable market advantage for potential buyers or licensees.

This advanced medical device, which sprays a patient's own skin cells directly onto damaged tissue, promotes accelerated, natural regeneration of the skin, often eliminating the need for skin grafts or extensive surgical intervention. Developed by Dr. Dixon, who brings more than 30 years of clinical experience and a portfolio of multiple issued U.S. patents in wound care, this technology is poised to disrupt a sector long overdue for competition and innovation.

"This technology was created to change the way we heal," said Dr. David M. Dixon MD, founder of DermaWound.com. "We're offering not just a patent, but a pathway to dominate the regenerative wound care space with exclusive intellectual property protection coupled with supporting U.S. patented technologies in the highly competitive wound care space."

The U.S. wound care market is valued at over $36 billion annually, with exponential worldwide growth expected as demand for regenerative medicine increases.

This offering includes full ownership of the issued patent, technical schematics, proprietary insights, and transition consultation directly from Dr. Dixon. It represents an extraordinary opportunity for medical device manufacturers, biotech investors, or strategic healthcare partners to acquire exclusive rights to a first-in-class regenerative therapy.

For more information, contact Dr. Dixon directly to request detailed documentation and discuss acquisition terms.

Media Contact:



Email: contact@DermaWound.com



Website: www.DermaWound.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-patented-skin-cell-spray-technology-clinically-validated-is-available-for-immediate-acquisition-by-strategic-buyers-in-wound-care-or-regenerative-medicine-302466552.html

SOURCE DermaWound, LLC