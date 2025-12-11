Biocoat Announces Formation of Surmodics Services & Technologies Division Following Merger and Divestiture Transactions

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocoat today announced the formation of Surmodics Services & Technologies, a newly named division that will carry forward the portion of Biocoat's business remaining after merging with Surmodics and divesting certain Biocoat assets in connection with the transaction.

Surmodics Services & Technologies represents the legacy Biocoat business operations that were not divested. This division will now operate as part of the Surmodics organization under its new name. Based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Surmodics Services & Technologies will continue delivering an array of advanced hydrophilic and other coating technologies as well as specialized services to medical device manufacturers worldwide. www.SurmodicsST.com

Structured as a nimble and highly customer-centric organization, Surmodics Services & Technologies is designed to work closely with medical device manufacturers at every stage of the development process. The division's Project Development and Engineering team brings decades of expertise, enabling fast and reliable progression from early concept through commercialization.

The Horsham facility provides fully scalable solutions for start-ups, contract manufacturers, and major original equipment manufacturers. With end-to-end capabilities that include early-stage formulation, feasibility testing, optimization, and full coating production, the division is positioned to accelerate innovation and support devices across their full lifecycle.

"Today marks a significant milestone for our organization and for the customers we serve," said Chip Hance, CEO of Surmodics. "With Surmodics Services & Technologies, we continue with a focused, agile, and innovation-driven division built on decades of scientific excellence. Under this new identity, we will continue to partner closely with device manufacturers to bring next-generation medical technologies to patients around the world."

About Surmodics Services & Technologies

Surmodics Services & Technologies is a division of Surmodics that provides advanced hydrophilic coating solutions, custom polymer formulations, and full-service coating operations for the medical device industry. Headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, SST supports customers from early-stage development through full production and partners with start-ups, CDMOs, and OEMs to accelerate innovation and enhance device performance.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics also develops and commercializes highly differentiated vascular intervention medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company's expertise in proprietary surface modification and drug-delivery coating technologies, along with its device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company's mission is to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocoat-announces-formation-of-surmodics-services--technologies-division-following-merger-and-divestiture-transactions-302638226.html

SOURCE Biocoat, Inc.