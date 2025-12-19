Catheter Precision (VTAK) Announces Expansion of LockeT into an Eighth European Country Since Receipt of CE Mark

Company secures first purchase order and multi-year commitment at Ireland’s largest electrophysiology center

Fort Mill, SC, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a leader in advanced electrophysiology solutions, today announced the successful implementation of LockeT and the first LockeT purchase order at Mater Private Hospital, located in Dublin, Ireland. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to improving procedural safety and efficiency in cardiac care.

Mater Private Hospital is Ireland’s largest Electrophysiology (EP) center and performs over 1,000 EP procedures annually, making it a key institution for arrhythmia treatment and innovation.

Prof. Gábor Széplaki, a leading electrophysiologist and key opinion leader in Europe, has been instrumental in introducing LockeT to Mater Private Dublin. His commitment to innovation ensures LockeT will play a vital role in advancing EP care at the center by demonstrating the product’s ability to streamline workflows.

LockeT’s ease of use and rapid adoption were evident during onboarding, with the chief nurse personally training 52 staff members in just two days—a testament to the device’s intuitive design and operational efficiency.

Fatih Ayoglu, European Sales Manager at Catheter Precision, said, "Partnering with Mater Private Dublin is a major achievement for Catheter Precision. As Ireland’s largest EP center, their multi-annual commitment to LockeT validates our technology and strengthens our position in the global electrophysiology market. The acceptance of LockeT at this hospital further underscores Catheter Precision’s focus on expanding its footprint in international markets and driving adoption of technologies that improve clinical outcomes”.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

