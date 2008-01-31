Medpace, Inc. Hires Clinical Pharmacologist, Jim Wei, MD, PhD

CINCINNATI, Jan. 31 /PRNewswire/ -- Medpace, a leading global full-service contract research organization, announced it has hired Jim Wei, MD, PhD, as Director of Clinical Pharmacology.

Dr. Wei joins Medpace with extensive experience in the clinical trial regulatory aspects of early phase cardio-metabolic studies. He will consult with sponsors on their clinical trial programs and provide recommendations as to which studies merit inclusion in the programs and how the studies should be designed and analyzed.

Dr. Wei comes to Medpace from the FDA where he served as a Senior Reviewer in the Office of Clinical Pharmacology for almost 10 years. He was heavily involved in reviewing NDAs and INDs for the Division of Metabolism and Endocrinology Products. He was an active member of both the Drug Metabolism/Drug Interaction and Pharmacogenetics/Pharmacogenomics Working Groups. Previous to his work at the FDA, he was an Intramural Research Training Award (IRTA) Fellow at the Laboratory of Metabolism at the National Cancer Institute, a Fellow in the Clinical Pharmacology Section at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, and a staff physician in the Division of Cardiology and Clinical Pharmacology at the Zhejiang Medical University Hospital in China.

Dr. Wei received his medical degree from the Zhejiang Medical University and his PhD from the College of Pharmacy at Idaho State University. He is certified by the American Board of Clinical Pharmacology and is a member of the American Society of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics. He was a previous member of the International Society of Study of Xenobiotics. Dr. Wei has presented many topics on drug metabolism/drug interaction, pharmacogenetics, and risk assessment in drug development at regional, national, and international conferences. He has published more than 20 peer reviewed articles and book chapters.

“We are excited to have an experienced clinical pharmacologist with extensive FDA experience such as Jim Wei,” said August Troendle, MD, Medpace Chief Executive Officer. “Jim’s clinical pharmacology expertise, particularly for the cardio-metabolic field, is a good fit for our company based on our therapeutic focus. He will be invaluable to our clients who need assistance with strategy and execution for their clinical development programs.”

About Medpace

Medpace is a global, research-based drug development company led by top therapeutic and regulatory experts who are driven to further the advancement of pharmaceutical agents for use in cardiology, metabolism, and oncology. Medpace has assembled the industry’s most experienced and therapeutically focused team to execute at every level of the company’s operations, providing complete and seamless drug development services.

Through specialized regulatory expertise and therapeutically focused clinical operations, Medpace creates strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to provide the most efficient and cost-effective path to drug development -- from program planning and execution to product approval.

With more than 500 employees and clinical trial experience in over 40 countries, Medpace has the global reach and capability to conduct studies and navigate regulatory requirements worldwide within the core therapeutic areas of cardiology, metabolism, and oncology.

